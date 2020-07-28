Greenfield High School has named Tori Liggett as the new head coach of the Lady Jackets, replacing Willie Trevathan who accepted an assistant coaching position at UT Martin.

Coach Liggett has been the Greenfield middle school girls’ basketball coach and tells Thunderbolt Radio Sports about inheriting an undefeated high school team which lost only three seniors last year.

(AUDIO)

Coach Liggett tells describes her coaching style and what she brings to the high school girls team.

(AUDIO)

With Governor Bill Lee issuing an executive order lifting the restrictions immediately on contact sports, Coach Liggett says she plans to have the team in the gym for practice Thursday afternoon.