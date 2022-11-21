“Tornado Cash” to Benefit School Staff and Local Businesses

The continued push by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce to shop local, has received a big boost.

The Union City School System will again use “Tornado Cash” to distribute to their employees.

Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the local benefits.(AUDIO)

Ms. Simmons said the school’s initiative provides benefits to those who receive the gift, and the local businesses who accept it for their products or services.(AUDIO)

Any Obion County Chamber of Commerce member who wants to be added to the “Tornado Cash” list, is urged to contact the Chamber office.