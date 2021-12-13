Tornado Causes Major Damage in Samburg

Residents in the city limits of Samburg were sparred fatal injuries, but major damage was sustained in Friday nights tornado.

Samburg Police Chief Chris Cummings was on duty Friday night, and told Thunderbolt News about the approaching storm.(AUDIO)

Within moments of the passing of the tornado, Chief Cummings said there was immediate need for rescue of two individuals near the fire station.(AUDIO)

Considering the passage of the large tornado directly over a residential portion of the city, Chief Cummings said the situation could have been far worse.(AUDIO)

