The death toll has climbed to 21 and is expected to climb after deadly tornadoes moved through Middle Tennessee overnight.

TEMA officials say 16 deaths are being reported in Putnam County, three in Wilson County, two in Davidson County, and one in Benton County.

Nashville has significant damage reported to many buildings in the downtown area.

Meanwhile, Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wiggington says a strong storm moved through the southeastern portion of the county, destroying a home and downing trees and power lines. No injuries have been reported.

Strong winds also moved through Carroll County knocking down trees and power lines.

Carroll County Schools Superintendent Johnny McAdams says schools are closed today due to storm damage.

Power outages were also reported in Gibson and Dyer Counties, with a large outage reported west of Fulton, Kentucky