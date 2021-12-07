Tornado RISE Students Honor Student With Christmas Decorations

Tornado RISE students at Union City Schools carried on an annual tradition, while also paying tribute to one of their own.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the students made their annual trip to Discovery Park of America, to help decorate a Christmas tree that will be on display throughout the season.

As part of the activity, members of the RISE group dedicated the tree to their memories of classmate Parker Vowell, who died unexpectedly in October.

The annual ritual was a favorite of Vowell’s, and his classmates prominently displayed his favorite colors of purple and gold with handmade ornaments.

During their visit, Discovery Park officials provided a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and also presented Christmas-themed cookies and punch to the students.