Tornado shelters available in Weakley County
There will be at least three tornado shelters available this afternoon when severe weather is expected to move through the area.
The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours for citizens to seek shelter in the courthouse basement.
The Martin Gateway Center will open as a shelter should Weakley County be placed under a Tornado Watch.
And the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sharon will open its doors this afternoon so residents can seek shelter in the church basement.