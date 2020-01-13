A survey of Saturday’s storm damage in Obion County has led to the confirmation of a combined tornado and straight line winds.

Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers, and officials with the National Weather Service in Memphis, made the tour of the destruction area on Sunday.

Following the on site tour, and conference call on Monday, Jowers gave Thunderbolt News the deciding factors behind the damage.

The tornado track was determined to be about two miles in length, running from Ebenezer Road to Troy-Hickman Road.

With the passing storm, Jowers said along with the affects of the tornado, came a secondary factor of very powerful winds.

Despite the damage to structures and property, no injuries were sustained in the early morning storm.