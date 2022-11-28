Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday     

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes.

Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO)

Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive weather information, due to the current forecast models.(AUDIO)

The threat of the severe weather is due to daytime temperatures projected for the mid-to-upper 60’s, which will clash with an approaching cold front during the late evening and overnight hours.