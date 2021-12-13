Tornado victims describe incident, Army soldiers help in clean-up

Victims of Friday night’s tornado continue to clean up what remains of their homes and businesses in Dresden.

One of the hardest hit areas was near Highway 89, where Wendi and Todd Maxey and their family listened to the radio and heard the warning.

(AUDIO)

Tessa High describes what happened that night and the unexpected help that arrived Monday.

(AUDIO)

One of the Army soldiers, who wished to remain anonymous, told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

The soldiers are helping out in Dresden again Tuesday before heading back to Fort Campbell.