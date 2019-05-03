There is a tornado warning in effect until 7:45 this evening for Obion County. Those in the warning area are advised to move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, you are advised to move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Wall to wall coverage of the storm system can be heard on our family of stations, Mix 101.3, Star 95.1, WCMT 1410, KYTN 104.9, and 105.7 The Quake.

