December 10, 2021
Tornado Watch Issued for Ken-Tenn Area

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the Ken-Tenn area until 11:00 tonight.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

The watch is in effect until 11:00 tonight.

Forecasters say an organized outbreak of severe thunderstorms is possible starting this evening and continuing overnight.

The main hazards will be damaging winds and tornadoes, including the potential for a couple of strong, destructive tornadoes.

Counties included in the Tornado Watch are Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Crockett and Henry, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken County in Western Kentucky.

Residents are urged to have their weather radios, or other sources of weather information available tonight, in the occurrence of sever thunderstorms.

