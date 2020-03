The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 11:00 tonight for the Ken-Tenn area.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says the watch area is for the Northwest Tennessee counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Gibson, Dyer and Lauderdale, along with the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Graves, Ballard and McCracken.

Weather Service officials say the area could also receive damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain during the period.