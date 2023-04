The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch and Wind Advisory for the Ken-Ten area.

The Tornado Watch and Wind Advisory are in effect until 4:00 this afternoon, and includes Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson, Henry and Carroll County, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken County in Western Kentucky.

Forecasters say wind gusts of up to 45 miles-per-hour are possible during the period.