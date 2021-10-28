Tornados and Mustang Tickets On Sale

Weather pending a large crowd is expected to be in Huntingdon for the Tornado Mustang football game tomorrow night.

Tickets for the Union City-Huntingdon football game to be played at the Mustangs’ Paul Ward Stadium can be purchased either online or at the gate.

Admission will be $6 for the contest, which will determine the second and third seeds from Region 7-2A in the upcoming playoffs. Tickets are also available on line at Go-Fan

Huntingdon is coming off a win over Trenton last Friday night halting the Tide’s 44 game win streak while Union City defeated Jackson Liberty at home.

Kickoff is set for 7 Friday night. Both Union City and Huntingdon are playoff bound. You can hear the game on 105.7 the Quake your home Tornado Football.