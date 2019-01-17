Tosh Farms in Henry County has been named the nation’s Top Producer of the Year at the annual Top Producer Seminar in Chicago.

The award is presented by Top Producer magazine.

Tosh Farms currently consists of three separate enterprises working together.

Tosh Farms is a general partnership and the crop production company. Tosh Pork, LLC is the swine production company, and Bacon By Gosh, Inc. is the transportation company.

Tosh Pork is currently the largest pork producer in Tennessee and the 28th largest pork producer in the United States.

Tosh Farms includes 17,000 acres of white and yellow corn, soybeans, canola, and wheat, as well as 37,000 sows that produce 850,000 market hogs each year, and employs nearly 400 full-time employees.

Tosh Farms is owned and operated by Jimmy Tosh and his wife Alonna, and their two sons, Jamey and Jonathan.