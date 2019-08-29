September is National Suicide Prevention Month and to bring more awareness to suicide prevention, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network Northwest Tennessee Regional Coordinator Tosha Gurley is the special guest on this weekend’s “30 Minutes” on WCMT, Mix 101.3, and Star 95.1.

Gurley will discuss how TSPN works across the state to eliminate the stigma of suicide and educate communities about the warning signs of suicide, with the ultimate intention of reducing suicide rates in the state of Tennessee.

The TSPN is considered a national model for state-supported suicide prevention efforts.

“30 Minutes” airs Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 12:30 on WCMT and Sunday morning at 6:30 on WCMT, Mix 101.3, and Star 95.1.