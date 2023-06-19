Total Tech Solutions holds ribbon cutting, open house

Total Tech Solutions in Murray held a ribbon cutting and open house Friday afternoon to showcase the completion of a 9,000 square foot remodel and expansion to accommodate the company’s rapid growth.

Owner and CEO, Chaz Robinson, is a Calloway County native and a graduate of both Calloway County Schools and Murray State University. He first began working with computers through the Calloway County School’s Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) in fourth grade at Southwest Elementary. This support work continued throughout middle school and high school and then into college when he was employed by the Calloway County School District in the role of technology support. Following graduation from MSU, Chaz became the City of Murray’s first Director of Information Technology.

In 2012, Chaz partnered with a college colleague, Ben Helmerich, to establish Total Tech Solutions, and later assumed the role as sole owner and CEO. Through growth and multiple acquisitions, the company now employs more than 30 business professionals and serves more than 3,000 customers in a three-hour radius in Kentucky and Tennessee.

“I love this community, it is my home,” commented Robinson. “Through the accolades and company growth, one of the things I am most proud of is the fact that I have my original two clients from when I started working in High School as C. Robinson Technology.”

The ribbon cutting was a collaborative effort between the Murray Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, The Benton County Chamber of Commerce, The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, The Marshall County/ Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce, The Mayfield Chamber of Commerce, The McKenzie Chamber of Commerce, The Obion County Chamber of Commerce, and the Paris-Henry County Chamber.

The Total Tech Murray office is at 301 Andrus Drive.