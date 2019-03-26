Northwest Tennessee tourism was the topic of a summit held in Union City on Tuesday morning.

Discovery Park of America, and the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, partnered for the event to offer information and advice, on drawing visitors and guests to local attractions and facilities.

The three hour event featured guest speakers, including UT-Martin professor Dr. Scott Parrott, who promoted agriculture tourism, and Melissa Kramer, of the Environmental Protection Agency, who spoke on using local assets to rebuild economies in small towns and cities.

Tennessee’s Commissioner of Tourist Development, Mark Ezell, also addressed those in attendance.

Over 100 people gathered at Discovery Park to take part in the forum.