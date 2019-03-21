Discovery Park of America and the Obion County Chamber of Commerce will host a Tourism Summit on Tuesday.

The event will take place at Discovery Park and will feature guest speakers and a panel discussion.

Included in the tourism program will be UT-Martin professor of Agriculture Economics, Dr. Scott Parrott; Melissa Kramer with the Office of Sustainable Communities for the Environmental Protection Agency; and Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development, Mark Ezell.

The free Tourism Summit will begin at 8:30 with check-in and breakfast, followed by the welcoming of Discovery Park President and CEO Scott Williams.