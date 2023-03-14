Tourist Development Commissioner Says Obion County Positioned Well for Visitor Dollars

Tourism was the topic of discussion last week in Union City, with meetings held at the Obion County Public Library.

A visit by Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell, included sessions with the Obion County Tourism Committee, along with county and city leaders.

During his visit, Commissioner Ezell took time to talk with Thunderbolt News.

The Commissioner was asked if he felt Obion County had positioned themselves with attractions to draw substantial tourism revenue.(AUDIO)

With the county Tourism Commission now in place, Commissioner Ezell said hiring a Tourism Director would be an important step.(AUDIO)

Commissioner Ezell said the announcement of Reelfoot Lake as a “Bill Dance Signature Lake”, along with Discovery Park and other local attractions, all provide great opportunities to derive tourist dollars.