Tournament seedings have been announced for next week’s United Equestrian Conference Championship hosted by UT Martin.

The conference championship will be Thursday, March 21 through Saturday, March 23 at the Ned McWherter Ag Pavillion.

SMU is the No. 1 seed in the tournament field and is followed by No. 2 Delaware State, No. 3 Fresno State, No. 4 UT Martin and No. 5 South Dakota State. The seeding was chosen with priority given to conference play win/loss record.

Competitions will start at 10 a.m. each day.

The tournament begins Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 UT Martin and No. 5 South Dakota State.

The winner of that match will advance to the semifinals against No. 1 SMU on Friday, March 22. In addition, No. 2 Delaware State and No. 3 Fresno State will clash in the other Friday semifinals.

The semifinal winners will then battle for the UEC Championship hardware on Saturday. Six different universities have won the conference championship in each of the last six seasons.

UT Martin is hosting the UEC Championship event for the first time since 2013.