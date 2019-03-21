A town hall meeting will be held tonight in Eddyville to discuss efforts to combat Asian carp in Western Kentucky.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Jessica Morris will discuss the planned installation and testing of a bio-acoustical fish fence to deter Asian carp from entering Lake Barkley.

Morris will also provide an overview of other department efforts to combat Asian carp in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.

The town hall meeting begins tonight at 7:00 at the Lyon Convention Center in Eddyville.