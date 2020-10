City officials with the Town of Obion have had to reprint their monthly utility bills.

A statement issued to Obion utility customers on Monday, stated the bills that were mailed on September 22nd were lost within the postal system.

Some of the newly printed bills went out Monday, but customers can call or come to Obion City Hall to obtain their balance.

The report said the postal system is working to recover the missing bills, which go from the Obion Post Office to Memphis.