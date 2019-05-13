A project in the Town of Rutherford in Gibson County is one of 40 projects in 20 states to receive a USDA investment for rural water infrastructure.

Rutherford received a $740,000 dollar loan to construct a 100,000-gallon clear well or pre-sedimentation basin at the water treatment plant in Rutherford.

The well will be constructed of pre-stressed concrete and glass-coated steel that will withstand seismic events and normal weathering. The new well will more effectively remove sediment from water. This project will serve Rutherford’s 1,140 residents.

In a statement released Monday, Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley says clean water is vital to the prosperity of rural communities and that USDA is excited to partner with Rutherford to provide a safe and sanitary wastewater system for its citizens.