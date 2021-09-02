Town of Troy Celebrates Census Reported Growth

The Town of Troy was one of three locations in Obion County to show population gains in the latest Census report.

City Manager Johnny McTurner told Thunderbolt News about the work being done to draw people to live in the community.(AUDIO)

McTurner said he feels the town has features for employment, and family living, which could create additional growth.(AUDIO)

The latest Census report showed the population in Troy at 1,423.

This actually represents an increase of 150 residents since the year 2000.