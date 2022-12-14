Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County

Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County.

Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night.

The pole broke, which also downed the fiber lines.

A new pole was installed, and power was restored around 1:00 this morning, but additional fiber damage was found in the Clinton area.

The report said the tractor and auger pulled down several spans of fiber, with crews hoping to have repairs done sometime Wednesday afternoon.