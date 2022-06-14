Tractor Trailer Truck and Passenger Truck Crash at Union City Intersection

For the second time in recent days, an injury crash occurred at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street in Union City.

Last Saturday morning just before 10:00, emergency personnel were called to the scene after a tractor trailer truck and passenger truck had collided.

Police reports said a 2015 Dodge Ram, operated by 74 year old Alton R. Sweatt, of Rives, was struck the passenger side by a 2022 Peterbilt tractor trailer truck operated by Tina Marie Turner, of Brownsville, Tennessee.

Reports said Sweatt was turning off of South Everett Boulevard onto East Main Street, when he pulled into the path of Ms. Turner, who was headed north on Everett Boulevard an unable to stop.

Police reports said Sweatt was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City and later transferred to The Med in Memphis for his injuries.

Ms. Turner was transported to Baptist Memorial-Union City following the crash.

An investigation of the crash continues.

Photos from the scene have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.