A section of I-24 in McCracken County was shut down early this morning by lumber on the roadway.

Sheriff’s reports said 71 year old Robert McIntire, of Fordsville, Kentucky, was hauling a load of 2×4 and 2×12 lumber, which came off of the truck over a 50-yard stretch.

The loss of the load came at the 12-mile marker just after 1:00 this morning.

During the incident, sheriff’s reports said several vehicles struck the lumber causing minimal damage.

Deputies shut down the section of roadway for a period of time to clean up the debris, with traffic reopened on both lanes around 2:30.