Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns in Union City

A Monday morning accident, involving a tractor trailer truck in Union City, resulted in blocked traffic and a broken power pole.

The accident occurred near 1529 Nailing Drive, with the tractor trailer truck leaving the roadway and turning on its side in a ditch.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said a witness indicated the trucks tires dropped off the shoulder of the roadway, causing the trailer to “fish tail” before overturning in the ditch.

Chief Barfield said the quick reaction by the driver possibly saved a crash with other vehicles.

The truck was operated by Don Richard Miessen, of Newaygo, Michigan, with no injuries sustained.

During the accident, a utility pole was struck and snapped in half.

Union City Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey said his crews were on the scene for over four hours making repairs, but no power outages occurred from the crash.