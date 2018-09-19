A large crowd attended the Pride of Obion County luncheon on Wednesday, which paid honor to Union City businessman Tracy Bruff.

The Union City High School graduate is the 20 year owner of Town and Country Dry Cleaners, and devotes community time as a baseball coach, Rotarian, Fellowship of Christian Athletes board member and member of the Jaycees.

During his speech to those in attendance, Bruff said he was honored to receive the recognition.

Bruff also expressed his gratitude of living in a community that prides itself on helping others.

He was introduced by longtime friend Chuck Doss, and received a plaque of recognition follow his acceptance speech.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...