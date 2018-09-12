A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin Wednesday in Fulton.

A work zone lane restriction will take place along a section of U.S. 45 and North Highland Drive.

Reports said the section will be restricted to one lane with alternating flow, controlled by an automated signal for about two weeks for joint work on the railroad overpass at Fulton County milepoint 1.39.

Motorists should be alert for slowing and stopped traffic due to the automated signal controlling access through the work zone.

Transportation reports said the $67,700 project is scheduled to be completed in about two weeks, weather permitting.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...