Traffic Alert for Northbound Lane Closure on the Purchase Parkway

A semi-tractor trailer crash on the Purchase Parkway will have northbound traffic stalled for a period of time.

Keith Todd, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, told Thunderbolt News both northbound lanes near mile marker 21 are closed for the removal of the tractor-trailer truck.

The site is located at the southwest edge of Mayfield, and had been one lane of traffic since around 5:00 this morning.

Todd said it was expected the northbound lanes will be closed for approximately one hour, or around 11:00.

