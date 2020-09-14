The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has restricted southbound traffic to one lane on the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway near Fulton.

The work zone lane restriction started today for southbound Parkway traffic.

The move is to allow concrete deck patching on the Canadian National Railroad Overpass at mile point 1.7.

Initially, all traffic will move to the left-hand, or passing lane, in this work zone.

The southbound work zone will be in place around the clock until late in the day on Wednesday.

This work zone will again go back into affect next Monday, and remain in place around the clock until late in the day on Wednesday, September 23rd.

During the second round of concrete deck patching, all traffic will move to the right-hand, or driving lane, in the work zone.