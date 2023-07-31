Traffic Alert for Purchase Parkway Work in Fulton

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict northbound traffic to one lane on the Purchase Parkway at Fulton starting today.

The Purchase Parkway northbound lane will be restricted to one lane at mile point 0.0 to allow deck patching on the KY 116/State Line Road Overpass.

All northbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone.

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Some minor delays are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the work, which is expected to take about three days to complete, weather permitting.