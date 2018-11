We have a semi rollover crash on US 51 South in Carlisle County near mile point 5.6.

This is along US 51 near the intersection with Tom Looney Road (CR 1229) south of Bardwell.

US 51 is closed with a vacuum truck picking up spilled grain at the crash site.

The roadway will also have to be closed to recover the truck.

Transportation officials say the area will possibly be closed until 7:00 tonight.

