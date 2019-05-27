The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced a traffic alert for motorists traveling through a section of Calloway County this week.

Transportation reports say daytime closures are planned along a section of KY-94, East of Murray, from Wednesday through Friday.

The daytime closures along KY-94 will run from Clayton Drive, at milepoint 11.6, extending eastward to the KY- 280/Pottertown Road intersection at milepoint 13.09.

The closures are being scheduled to facilitate the replacement of several cross drains.

The roadway is expected to close at approximately 8:00 in the morning each day, with traffic to reopen each afternoon around 2:30.