The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure along a section of KY-123 in eastern Hickman County starting Monday.

Transportation reports said KY-123 will be closed at mile point 1.1, to allow deck repairs on the Bugg Creek Branch Bridge.

This extended closure is along KY-123, between KY-575 and KY-307.

The roadway at this site is expected to close at 7:00 on Monday morning, and is expected to reopen to traffic on the afternoon of October 11th.

There will be no marked detour, and motorists may self-detour by KY-307, KY-1708, and KY-575.