Traffic Alert Issued for Motorists Traveling on I-69 Near Mayfield

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced a traffic alert for motorists planning travel on I-69 near Mayfield.

Reports said Southbound motorists should be prepared to encounter work zone lane restrictions near the 28-mile and 24-mile markers for base repairs along the driving lane.

The work will address rutting for several hundred feet at each location.

The 28-mile marker is immediately east of the KY 131 Mayfield-Symsonia Exit interchange, while the 24-mile marker is between the U.S. 45 Mayfield-Paducah Exit 25 Interchange.

During the work process, all traffic will move to the left-hand lane, and should be alert for slowing and merging traffic.

Plans call for a contractor to mill out damaged areas of pavement, with the Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew to rebuild the base over several days, followed by paving.