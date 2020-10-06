The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a traffic alert for motorists in Fulton County for Wednesday.

Transportation reports say paving is planned at the intersection of KY-125/Union City Highway and KY-166/Middle Road.

This is located between Hickman and Union City.

This paving is part of ongoing work to convert the Y intersection into a T intersection.

Additional work in phases will take place over the coming weeks, with motorists encountering periods of one-lane traffic and alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

The target completion date for the project is mid-November.