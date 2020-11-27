The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a daytime closure of North 4th Street and U.S. 641 intersection at Murray on Monday.

Reports said the street will be closed Monday morning to allow construction of a new right-turn lane.

Construction crews plan to have the section of roadway reopened around 4:00 in the afternoon.

The new 300-foot turn lane is designed to improve traffic flow, with the Calloway County Highway Maintenance Crew completing most of the work with assistance from a contractor.

More than 7,300 vehicles travel this section of roadway at Murray in an average day.