Traffic Alert Issued for the Purchase Parkway in Fulton County

A traffic alert has been issued for motorists on the Purchase Parkway in Fulton County.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a southbound work zone lane restriction starting August 3rd.

The work zone at mile point 1.8 is to allow deck repairs on the Canadian National Railroad Overpass.

This is along the Purchase Parkway between the KY-307 Fulton Exit 2 Interchange, and the U.S.-51 Fulton Exit 2 Interchange.

Southbound motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the two-mile marker, with all traffic moving to the passing lane in the work zone.

The $1.2 million dollars bridge repair is expected to be completed September 18th.