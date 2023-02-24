Traffic Alert Issued in Fulton County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict Purchase Parkway and U.S. 51 Northbound traffic to one lane at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line starting Tuesday.

The work zone restriction is to allow deck work on the KY 116/State Line Road overpass, which will remain in place to allow deck repair concrete to cure.

Motorists traveling north on U.S. 51 should be alert for slowing and merging traffic, as they approach the state line and the Purchase Parkway.

The bridge deck work is expected to be in place around the clock into Thursday, March 2nd.