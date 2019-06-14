The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced road work projects that could cause some delays for motorists.

In Obion County, grading, drainage and construction of eight bridges on the future I-69, from south of U.S. 51 to south of U.S. 45-west, will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 miles per hour through the U.S. 51 portion of the project.

Also in Obion County, bridges on McClard Road, Mayberry Road and Wright Road will be closed for bridge repairs, that will cause temporary lane closures daily on State Route 3.

Outside lane closures on State Route 3 will re-open by 6:00 in the afternoon daily.

In Weakley County on State Route 22, the repair of the bridges over Mud Creek and Chestnut Branch will cause a lane closure in both directions.

Also in Weakley County on State Route 43, the repair of bridges will also cause a lane closure in both directions.