Tyson Drive, in Union City, was blocked for a period of time Wednesday morning, after a trailer became unattached from its truck.

Union City police reports said officers arrived just after 7:00, where they discovered a 53-foot trailer lying on the asphalt, with traffic blocked to the Tyson Foods Plant.

A wrecker service was called to the scene to lift the damaged trailer from the roadway.

Police reports said the driver of the truck was issued a citation for having an unsecured load.