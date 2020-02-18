Traffic related fatalities in Tennessee are exactly the same as the same time period of 2019.

Department of Safety reports show 110 deaths have occurred in the first eight weeks of the new year.

For the year, statistics show 21 pedestrians have lost their lives, along with 19 senior drivers, 10 teenage drivers and seven motorcyclists.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has reported 28 fatal accidents in the Memphis District, with 25 of those coming in Shelby County.

In the Jackson District, eight fatal accidents have occurred with three reported in Henry County.

The Jackson District also had single traffic related deaths in Weakley, Gibson, Henderson, Madison and McNairy County.