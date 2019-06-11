Traffic related fatalities in Tennessee are above numbers from the same time period last year.

Reports from the Tennessee Department of Safety indicate 438 fatalities have occurred to this point, which is an increase of 28 over last years numbers.

Reports showed the month of May as the deadliest of the year so far, with 102 fatal accidents investigated.

As of June 9th, 20 deaths have also occurred this month.

Statistics for the year in Tennessee include 106 fatalities for senior drivers, 57 pedestrian deaths and 49 teenage driver deaths, all above last years reports.

Numbers that are down at this time, include motorcycle fatalities at 46, and ATV deaths at two.