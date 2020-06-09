Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers will be meeting with contractors today, to devise a revised traffic plan for work on the Cairo Bridge.

On Monday, Ballard County 911 reported a major traffic snarl in the Wickliffe area, due to an established work zone on the bridge and Kentucky approach levee.

Some of the traffic backup was due to the installation of sections of a barrier wall for work on the bridge deck.

Due to the traffic issue, the contractor was forced to pull down the work zones and restor normal two-way traffic.

During the traffic back-up, transportation reports said it was taking almost one hour to travel four miles from Wickliffe across the bridge into Illinois.