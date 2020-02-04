Kentucky Transportation officials say I-24 eastbound continues to be blocked by a semi-tractor trailer rollover crash at the 11 mile marker in McCracken County.

The recovery crew is offloading 17,000 pounds of chicken, with the duration expected from four to five hours.

Eastbound I-24 continues to be detoured off at Paducah Exit 11 to return to -24 at Exit 16.

Eastbound motorists can avoid some of the traffic backup by taking Paducah Exit 4 and following US 60/US 62 to Exit 16.

However, traffic detouring through Paducah has created backups at a number of traffic signals.

Caution is required along the detour routes due to heavy traffic and continued rainfall.