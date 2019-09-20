A traffic stop in Obion County leads to the seizure of methamphetamine.

Reports said Sheriff Karl Jackson attempted to make a traffic stop of a pickup truck on South Bluff road, when the driver attempted to evade.

The report said 53 year old David Allen Bone, of Newbern, was finally stopped, and found to be in

possession of one-and-a-half ounces of methamphetamine, and one-ounce of marijuana.

Bone was taken into custody and charged with possession or sale of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with evading arrest.