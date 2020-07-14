Two people from Tiptonville were arrested following a traffic stop by Obion County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction investigators.

Reports said officers observed a large quantity of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop in Samburg of a vehicle operated by 33 year old Justin Lamont Clay.

After Clay and his passenger, 40 year old Maranda Jean Joyce, were detained, a search revealed 19.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills and digital scales.

Reports said $4,540 in cash was also seized in the stop.

Clay and Joyce were each charged with possession of Schedule 2 and drugs with intent to sale, along with possesion of Schedule 4 and 6 drugs.

Clay was additional charged a fourth offense of driving on a revoked license and violation of order of protection.